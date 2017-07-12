United Way of Waco-McLennan County hosts 2017 Campaign Planning Breakfast

Approximately 30 McLennan County community partners and leaders attended the United Way of Waco-McLennan County’s 2017 Campaign Planning Breakfast.

On the morning of Monday, July 10, United Way of Waco-McLennan County (UWWMC) and their partners gathered at the Community Bank and Trust, Wealth Management Building in Waco. According to UWWMC Executive Director Barbara Mosacchio, the Campaign Planning Breakfast is a key strategy in growing community engagement and fundraising of the agency.

“As we approach a new campaign season, we asked community leaders from McLennan County to join us for campaign planning and they responded,” Mosacchio said. “Their perspective and insight matter greatly to us, as this is our United Way and our community. We want to honor the wonderful leaders who have historically supported our work, and engage a dynamic group of new leaders. We achieved that today and I am proud.”

United Way of Waco-McLennan County has strived to strengthen the community and create opportunities for local citizens through inspired and informed philanthropy and partnerships of approaching challenges within the community.

For generations, the support of donors and non-profit partners has impacted the organization in developing a strong foundation for the community’s health and well-being. UWWMC has been working with corporate, private, and civic leaders for approximately 90 years in growing programs with the goal of strengthening and empowering children, families and individuals.

Cheryl Gochis, Vice President of Human Resources at Baylor University, will serve as the 2017 Campaign Chair for UWWMC.

“We received valuable feedback and inspirational ideas from the community leaders in attendance at the Campaign Planning Breakfast,” Gochis concluded, “Each year, thousands of people come together to invest in United Way, one dollar, thousands of dollars leverage to generate lasting impact. This is the power behind invested impact. Our goal is to strengthen the United Way campaign, providing even great support to local programs and agencies.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.