Baylor senior named to the 2017 John Mackey Award watch list

Tuesday, July 11, Jordan Feuerbacher, Baylor senior tight end and native of Kingwood, has been named to the 2017 John Mackey Award watch list.

The John Mackey Award is presented annually by The Friends of John Mackey to the most outstanding collegiate tight end player. The award is named after NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey. Mackey was a role model both on and off the field and is considered to be the best to have played in the position of tight end.

In Feuerbacher’s 29 game career, he has started in 10, has nine receptions including seven for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The John Mackey Award has been presented since 2000 and recognizes 14 alumni players of the NFL including two-time Super Bowl Champion Daniel Graham, two-time Super Bowl Champion Heath Miller, 2006 Super Bowl Champion Dallas Clark, 2008 Super Bowl Champion Matt Speath and several other NFL alumni.

The John Mackey Award Selection Committee will vote to decide who the most outstanding collegiate tight end of the year is, and the 2017 Mackey Award recipient will be announced on Dec. 6. Following the announcement of the recipient, the award will be presented live on Dec. 7 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

