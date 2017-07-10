7-Eleven celebrates 90 years with free Slurpee drinks - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

7-Eleven celebrates 90 years with free Slurpee drinks

By Haley Seale, Producer
Participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores will give away approximately 9 million free small Slurpee drinks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. local time, Tuesday, July 11.

7-Eleven introduced convenience retailing to the world 90 years ago on July 11 and invites customers to share with them in this year's big celebration. 7-Eleven is continuing the birthday tradition that began in 2002 with the retailer's 75th birthday of providing a free Slurpee to all customers who wish to participate.

"Celebrating our birthday with a free Slurpee drink, the product that is probably most closely associated with 7-Eleven, is natural ... and fun ... way to mark the day!" said Laura Gordon, vice president of marketing and brand innovation.

The new Cotton Candy Slurpee will be available for customers to try for free while supplies last. Slurpee fans can also up their selfie game with the new reflective Slurpee accessories consisting of Slurpee Chrome Dome Lids and Chrome Dome Cups for a limited time only.

Following 7-Eleven's birthday Slurpee party, the celebration will continue with Slurpee Week. Slurpee Week will allow Slurpee-lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks between July 12-18 and scan the mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks free. All free Slurpee coupons earned during this week will be valid through Aug. 31, 2017.

"7-Eleven Day is a celebration, not only for our birthday, but more importantly, of our customers. Ninety years is a big birthday, and our customers are the ones who got us here." Gordon concluded, "By adding Slurpee Week, we have a whole week to say thank-you for their business throughout the year."

