KXXV News Channel 25 will have new Snapchat Geofilters for the High School Football Game of the Week. This Friday's Game of the Week on Sept. 1 is Belton v. Temple.

The filters will be available to use from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m at the stadium.

KXXV has a filter for each school to show their team spirit. They will be available in the Snapchat app by swiping through the filters after taking a photo.

Users can send the snap using the filters to the @NewsChannel25 official Snapchat account, and you might be featured on our website and our high school football show, Overtime.

You can also post the snap on Twitter and tag @KXXVSports.

