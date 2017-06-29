CAAG hosting disaster preparedness workshop for deaf community

In the case of an emergency, it's easy for most people to communicate with each other about what's going on. But for those in the deaf community, it's not as simple.

The Communication Axess Ability Group in Austin is holding a disaster preparedness workshop Thursday night to improve that.

In situations like the West explosion, or the bad flooding Central Texas saw in early 2017, communication is key.

Alma Pizarro-Gould, a deafness resource specialist at CAAG, said people who are deaf or hard of hearing require a lot of visual language, which isn't always immediately available following a disaster.

Thursday night's workshop at the East Waco Library will include information about buddy systems and ways the media and the community can get involved.

It's free and open to everyone. The workshop starts at 6:30 p.m.

