Better Business Bureau offers tips to protect yourself from job scams

Finding a new job can be overwhelming, but having to worry about scammers, can make the job search even harder.

Scammers often share old or fake job openings online, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They even send job seekers unsolicited emails, promising they'll make a lot of money by working from home or as a secret shopper.

Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas spokesperson Adam Price said nearly 200 job-related scams were reported in Texas in 2016. More than 2,000 job-related scams were reported nationwide.

Texans reported losing more than $35,000 as a result of job scams, Price said. The losses were more than $760,000 nationwide.

The BBB has some tips to protect yourself from job scams:

Research the business first Make sure the company is really hiring, and check to see if the website they link online is legitimate.

Don't pay upfront fees No real job offer will make you pay for any background checks or training fees.

Be cautious when responding to unsolicited Also, be careful when replying to emails you weren't expecting. Don't click any links until you know it came from a trustworthy source.

Be wary of the perfect offer Don't trust any job posting that offers a lot of money for little work or little experience.



If you've been a victim of a job scam, make sure you report it. Price said you can file a complaint with the FTC and the BBB. You can also visit bbb.org/scamtracker to see other similar scams in your area.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.