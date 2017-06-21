House renovated on 'Fixer Upper' on sale for $950,000

A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.



The "Shotgun House," featured in a season 3 episode of the hit TV show, is currently on sale for $950,000. At 1,050 square feet, that price comes out to $904.76 per square foot. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Jennifer Roberts is the realtor of the "Shotgun House" listing. She said the reason for the hefty price tag is the investment opportunity for people looking to use it as a rental house near downtown landmarks. The owners of the property have been using it as a rental home listed on Airbnb.com where it is listed as $325 per night.



Even if the price turns many off to buying the house, local realtors think the house should still sell. Maritza Perez of Caldwell Banker Jim Stewart Realtors said the "Magnolia Effect" can help to sell any house.



"All it takes is one person that likes Fixer Upper enough and Chip and Joanna Gaines' work, which is fantastic, to bid and buy," Perez said. " The same way people buy a basketball for a million dollars if it belongs to a good team, the same kind of situation here."



We reached out to the owners of the home for comment, but they have not returned our calls.

