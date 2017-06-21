Thieves steal community theatre's costumes off porch, some items recovered

The thieves look at the camera before taking the photo. (Source: KXXV)

A pair of crooks were caught on camera stealing packages containing play costumes from the front porch of a Temple home. Temple police have recovered some of the stolen items.

The theft happened about 1:23 p.m. on June 15 at the home of Waco Civic Theatre executive director Eric Shephard on North Main Street.

Shephard believes the recovered items are three sequin dresses. They will be picking the items up from the police station on Friday.

In Shephard's home surveillance video, you can see the guy and girl walk up to the front door, look down at the packages and then directly at the camera, before grabbing the packages and leaving.

"It's a pretty low thing to do, to steal stuff off of people's porches. We have to have these costumes. We're two days from opening. How are we going to replace them," Shephard said.

The theatre's "Hairspray" performance opens Thursday night. The packages contained dresses, wigs, and more for the cast.

Dallas Costume Shoppe offered to send the group the costumes for free, but Amazon had already shipped them.

Shephard's wife, Erin, posted a clip of the surveillance video on Facebook, which has garnered more than 45,000 views since Wednesday afternoon.

The Shephards filed a police report on Tuesday with the Temple Police Department.

They've forwarded tips from the public about the identities of the two crooks to officers. It's unclear if the Shephards will press charges if the thieves are caught, but they're hoping this is a lesson learned.

"I think the embarrassment and the public shaming that the internet is capable of doing is probably punishment enough. I would hope that these people learn they're not suited for criminal activities and that they will pursue something honest out of it," Shephard said.

Police said the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.