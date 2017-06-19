Pregnant murder suspect seeks lower bond

A pregnant woman who is a suspect in a murder case in Killeen is scheduled to go before a judge to ask for her bond to be lowered.

21-year-old Erica Brownlee is one of four suspects in the murder case, and at least two of the suspects also have high bonds set at $1,000,000.

The 21-year-old is facing capital murder charges after Rocky Marsh was found dead in the parking lot of the Morgan Manor Apartments in March.

When officers arrived to the complex, they found Marsh lying on the ground unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead after police said he was beaten to death.

17-year-old Shamar Lewis and 21-year-old James Pinkard are also murder suspects in this case. The fourth suspect is a minor, and their name has not been released.

It has not been decided if each of them will be tried together or separately in this case.

