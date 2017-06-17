Harley-Davidson holds fish fry for Father's Day

Just in time for Father's Day, Harley-Davidson of Waco spent some time honoring local fathers with a fish fry Saturday afternoon.

The motorcycle dealership partnered with non-profit organization, the Texas Firewalkers, to provide free food and beer to dads and their families. People there also had the opportunity to donate money to a good cause.

The Texas Firewalkers, a group from the Austin area said they've been around since 2006 with the mission of aiding families displaced by residential fires across the state. Harley-Davidson's Ambassador of Fun Bryte Sellers partnered with Texas Firewalkers Founder to put on the cookout.

"We want to give tribute to all the fathers that are out here and what better way to do it than cooking fish," Henson said.

Henson said the event was a small way to thank fathers for all that they do. Sellers agreed with that sentiment.

"Just any way we can invite people to come out and have a good time, we can raise money for a good cause. And at the end of the day, that's what it's all about," Sellers said.

She also said Harley-Davidson looks forward to hosting more events for the community.

To find more information about Harley Davidson of Waco or the Texas Firewalkers, visit their websites.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.