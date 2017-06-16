Closures to begin in Temple due to construction

The City of Temple said they are conducting temporary closures on Avenue U.

Beginning June 20, Avenue U, from 7th St. to 1st St. will be closed for about two months, to allow construction of a new roadway.

This closure will include the intersection at 5th St.

That portion of Ave. U is expected to reopen by the end of Aug.

13th St.from the south side of Arrangement Way to the south side of Fryers Creek Circle, will continue to be closed to thru traffic to allow for the construction of the new roadway.

No on-street parking will be allowed during this time.

This portion is expected to reopen by July.

The city of Temple recommend this detour:

Temple College access from the west*

Option 1 – Exit 31st Street and head north (left), east (right) on Avenue R, then south (right) on 1st Street.

Option 2 – Exit 5th Street and head north (left).



V.A. Hospital access from the west*

Option 1 – Exit 31st Street and head north (left), east (right) on Avenue R, then south (right) on 1st Street.

Option 2 – Exit 5th Street and head north (left), west (left) on Avenue V, north (right) on 7th Street, east (right) on Avenue T, north (left) on 5th Street, then proceed east (right) on Avenue R to 1st Street.

