Police investigating multiple vehicle burglary cases

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they are investigating multiple car burglary cases.

Between June 1 and June 15, Copperas Cove Police Department said there have been 33 car burglaries reported.

According to police, the most recent burglaries have occurred in subdivisions where the suspects would walk up the cars and pull door handles to check if they were locked.

About $6,000 in property has been reported stolen in the month of June.

The Copperas Cove Police Department asks the public to be careful and lock their cars and not to leave valuable in the cars.

If you have any information about these burglaries you are asked to call police.

