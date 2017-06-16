Road closures to begin in Waco due to construction

The City of Waco will begin construction on the Hillcrest Ground Storage and Pump Station.

The construction's purpose is to improve the flow and quality of water to residents in western Waco.

The pump station is located near 32nd and Herring Ave.

The project will include street closures beginning June 17.

The 100 year old pump station will be replaced with two smaller tanks, that will give the city better control and more efficiency.

The project is estimated to cost $11 million.

The Hillcrest project is part of "Building Waco" a 10-year Capital Improvement Program.

