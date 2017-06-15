Public workshop on transit plans held in Waco

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) teamed up with Waco Transit System, Inc. for a public workshop designed to get feedback on plans to renovate the transit system.

Waco MPO started the planning process to make a faster commute for citizens that use public transportation. Waco currently has nine bus routes around the city as well as one that travels to Marlin.

The organizations proposed installing a rapid transit corridor through the city where transit makes limited stops with frequent service. People attending the workshop were asked where they think the corridor should go as well as the best ways to add it to the current transit system.

Waco MPO Director Chris Evilia said that input from the community is important to the planning process.

“We want to make sure that this is responsive to their needs,” Evilia said. “They’re going where they need to go and that it’s going at the times that they need to be there.”

Click here to see materials from today’s rapid transit corridor workshop.

