Man arrested for hitting brother-in-law with baseball bat at restaurant

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for striking his brother-in-law with a baseball bat at a local restaurant.

28-year-old Peter Minott is being charged of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

On May 25, the Harker Heights Police Department received a call from a local restaurant.

Once at the restaurant, the victim told police that Minott entered the restaurant and struck him in the head while he was looking down and the arm with a baseball bat. The victim was with his wife at the time.

Minott used a Louisville Slugger 31 inch powerized #125L baseball bat, that was hidden inside his pants.

Minott swung the bat a third time at the victim who was able to grab the baseball bat away from Minott after a short struggle.

After Minott lost the bat, he then pulled his shirt up from his waistband, revealing the handle of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and said “I have a gun now,” before leaving the scene.

Officers reviewed the security cameras videos of the restaurant. Video showed Minott striking the victim.

This aggravated assault is believed to be related to an argument or disturbance which occurred the previous day at a residence in Killeen.

Minott is being held on a $100,000 bond.

