New principal named for CTX elementary school

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen ISD has announced a new principal for Timber Ridge Elementary School.

The new principal is Tanya Dockery. Dockery has served many roles in her time in Killeen ISD.

She has served as a classroom teacher, Campus Instructional Specialist, District Teacher Leader and Assistant Principal.

This year marks her 11th year with the district.

