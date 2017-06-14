Shewmake and Hill Named to ABCA All-Midwest Region Team

Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.More >>
Baylor baseball junior right-handed pitched Montana Parsons and junior outfielder Kameron Esthay were selected on the final day of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday.More >>
Baylor baseball junior closer Troy Montemayor garnered an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings first-team Midwest All-Region selection, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake and pitcher Brigham Hill were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Team the NCBWA announced Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake and pitcher Brigham Hill were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Midwest Team the ABCA announced Wednesday afternoon.More >>
