Man charged for sexually assaulting woman while she slept

A man has been charged for sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

On March 20, 2017 the Temple Police Department said they met with the victim who reported she was sexually assaulted earlier that day.

The victim told police that she knew the man who assaulted her and identified him as James Ford. He was at her residence that night, and she said she was laying down on her couch, and Ford was laying on the other side of the coach when she fell asleep.

She then told police she woke up to find the man sexually assaulting her. She shouted at Ford and he apologized. That is when she contacted police.

She told police that she never gave consent to Ford and was not in a romantic relationship with Ford.

The victim went to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for examination.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.