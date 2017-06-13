Person named to replace Waco council member who retired due to declining health

The Waco City Council has named the person that will fill in for the City Council District I vacancy after council member Rev. Wilbert Austin Sr. resigned due to declining health last month.

Noah Jackson Jr. was named on Tuesday will be sworn into that position on Tuesday June 20. Jackson will hold that position until the next election in May when the term for that seat was expected to expire. Jackson can choose whether to run for election along with other candidates.

The city received 15 applications for that position but three withdrew from consideration. The city council has heard from 12 candidates at two separate public meetings regarding their intentions to be a council member.

