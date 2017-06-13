Person named to replace Waco council member who retired due to declining health

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
