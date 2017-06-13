Two suspects arrested for shooting guns towards high school

Arrest affidavits said that two people have been arrested for shooting semi-automatic guns towards the McGregor High School.

The affidavit said that an officer with the McGregor Police Department was parked at the McGregor High School when he heard several shots near the area of West 11th St.

After responding to the area, witnesses said that they saw two men running from the area towards 11th and South Taylor St.

When the officer checked the area, he found two suspects matching the witnesses’ description.

The suspects, Amedia Herrings and Daniel Gee, told the officer that they just came out of their house because they heard gunshots. The officer noticed that their shoes, socks and jeans were wet.

According to the affidavit, Gee and Herrings stories became inconsistent.

The suspects let the officer into Gee’s sister’s home, and the officer found a semi-automatic AK 47 style rifle and a Taurus PT 24/7 Pro semi-automatic .45 caliber pistol. The officer seized the weapons.

Gee told the officer that the weapons belonged to Herring, and that Herring had fired the rifle. When the officer asked Gee to provide a written statement, he told the officer that both weapons actually belonged to him, and they were both shooting the weapons.

The officer recovered shell casings at the scene.

Both suspects were charged with deadly conduct/discharging firearm towards a building. They are being held on $15,000 bonds.

