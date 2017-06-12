Officer helps push disabled woman home after wheelchair breaks down

The Waco Police Department said that an officer helped push an elderly disabled woman from Bush’s Chicken on 19th St. and Alice to her apartment.

Police said that Officer Faydi went to Bush’s after a 10-hour shift for a bite to eat. While at the restaurant, employees told the officer that an elderly woman had been there since 2 p.m., and it was 6 p.m. at the time.

When Officer Faydi went to talk to the woman, she told Officer Faydi that her electric wheelchair was broken and she had no way to get back to her apartment down the road.

Then, without hesitation, Officer Faydi contacted dispatch and located a wheelchair. Two other officers, Officer Draper and Officer Reyes, picked up the wheelchair and brought it back to the woman.

Officer Draper, a probationary officer in training, helped push the woman all the way back to her apartments. While Officer Draper did that, Officer Faydi transporters her personal belongings.

"Waco, these are the men and women that protect you day in and day out and we are honored to do so and be a part of this community," Sgt Swanton said on Facebook.

