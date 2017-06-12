Officer helps push disabled woman home after wheelchair breaks down

The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
An Amarillo state appeals court has ordered a new trial for a former Waco day care center convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the drug-overdose death of an infant in her care.More >>
