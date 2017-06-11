Woman calls police to complain about chicken nuggets

The Waco Police Department said their officers responded to a call after a woman called to complain that her chicken nuggets weren't cooked fast enough.

Officers were called to an unidentified restaurant drive-thru because a customer was angry that her chicken nuggets were not cooked quick enough. The customer demanded to get the nuggets for free.

Waco police said the woman did not get the nuggets for free.

"Yes, we actually tied up two officers on this call," said the department's Facebook post.

The post also used the hashtag "#MakeMyNuggets."

