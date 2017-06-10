Police investigate shooting after three people taken to hospital

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a shooting.

The shooting took place at the 1500 block of North 8th St., on June 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two people were shot and suffered non-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers later discovered a third person that received a gunshot wound and was also transported to the hospital.

No suspect is in custody at this time.The case continues to be investigated by the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

If you know anything regarding the incident, you are asked to contact police at 254-501-8830.

