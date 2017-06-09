Nightly closures to begin on Highway 6 for roadway resurfacing

TxDOT said they will close portions of State Highway 6 in McLennan County as the roadway is resurfaced.

The project will start June 12 and continue through the end of the month.

Work will take place nightly Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Crews will remove several inches of the roadway surface, starting in the northbound inside lane at Bagby Ave. and continue about 10 miles to FM 185 north of Speegleville.

When the first northbound lane is complete, crews will switch to southbound side and work back to Bagby Ave.. They they will begin the process again on the outside northbound lane.

On-and-off ramps will be closed during the project to prevent drivers from entering the active work zones and for the ramps themselves to be repaved.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30 if weather permits.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.