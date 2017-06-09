'Golf Cart Granny' celebrates 100th birthday

Faye Wallace, also known as "Golf Cart Granny," of Clifton turns 100 years old on Sunday and 250 people are invited to celebrate.

"Like I say, keep busy and keep going,” Wallace says of her long life. “Don't sit down. You'll die if you sit down."

Wallace lost her license two or three years ago, because she couldn’t pass her vision test. Then an idea hit her.

“Mother said, ‘I want a street-ready golf cart, and I want it now,’” Wallace’s oldest son P.D. Wallace said. “So I went to Valley Mills and bought one, and got it street-ready, and she had it within two or three days.”

Since then, Wallace has driven all over the small Bosque County town, but her most common stops are church and her volunteer job at Meals on Wheels.

"Faye Wallace is one of the loveliest people in the community of Clifton and in this church, and one of the loveliest people I've ever known,” Wallace’s pastor at First United Methodist Church of Clifton, Mary Jean Cope said.

"It's given her freedom,” Meals on Wheels of Clifton Director Penny Blue said of Wallace’s golf cart. “I think that would be the worst thing... being tied down and not having transportation."

It’s clear that Wallace couldn’t agree more.

"I love my golf cart,” Wallace says. “I love it. It just takes me everywhere I want to go. Takes me to church. Takes me to the grocery store. Everywhere I want to go."

