Texas A&M Hosts Davidson in Super Regional Series

The Texas A&M Aggies look to earn their sixth College World Series trip when they host the Davidson Wildcats in a best-of-three Super Regional series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday.

The Maroon and White became just the sixth No. 3 regional seed to earn Super Regional host honors. Texas A&M (39-21) swept through Houston Regional with wins against Baylor (8-5), Iowa (3-2) and Houston (4-3).

Davidson (35-24) is enjoying the best season in school history. The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the country with wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Davidson never trailed in the Chapel Hill Regional and toppled the host and No. 2 overall seed North Carolina twice.

The Aggies have extended their school-record string of consecutive NCAA Championships to 11. Texas A&M is making its eighth appearance in an NCAA Super Regional, including making three consecutive appearances for the first time in school annals. It marks the third time the Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park complex will host an NCAA Super Regional.

Texas A&M has advanced to the College World Series on five occasions, including 1951, ‘64, ‘93, ‘99 and 2011.