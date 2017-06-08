Troopers find brake violations in commercial vehicles during special enforcement

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been inspecting commercial vehicles in the past three days as part of a three-day enforcement effort in North America called Roadcheck 2017.

The effort aims to increase safety and security. In Central Texas, troopers have already checked almost 100 commercial vehicles. The top three violations they have found include brakes not working properly or not working at all, and loads not being properly secured.

The enforcement ended on Thursday.

