City awaits word on grant to improve Elm Avenue

The City of Waco has submitted an application for a grant through the Texas Department of Transportation for the Transportation Alternative Set-Aside Program to help with the cost of the Elm Avenue street improvements.

In May, the TIF board recommended up to $956,200.00 in TIF funds for the project.

The project plans to remove and replace all of the sidewalks along Elm Avenue, install trees, more lighting and ADA safety ramps and railings.

The city expects to know whether they were awarded the grant by September.

