Two-vehicle crash in Ross leaves woman in critical condition

A two vehicle crash left one person in critical condition and forced to be transported to the hospital.

On June 8 at around 7:45 a.m. in Ross, two vehicles crashed on a I-35 southbound service road. A Ford was traveling south on a service road and a Nissan was traveling west under I-35 on Ross Rd. and disregarded a stop sign.

The Nissan drove into into the path of the Ford. The Ford struck the Nissan in the right front passenger side.

The 44-year-old Ford driver from West did not suffer any injuries. The 21-year-old passenger sitting at the right front side of the passenger seat in the Nissan was transported to Hillcrest in critical condition.

All Nissan passengers are from Moody.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

