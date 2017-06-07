Texas A&M Women's Basketball To Host Houston To Open Season, Preseason WNIT On Nov. 10

Texas A&M’s women’s basketball team opens the 2016-17 season on November 10, hosting Houston (12-19 in 2016-17) in the First Round of the Preseason WNIT at 7 p.m. The bracket for the 2017 Preseason WNIT was announced on Wednesday.



With a win in the first game, the Aggies would play either Louisiana-Lafayette (20-11 in 2016-17) or New Orleans (14-15 in 2016-17) in the second round. The Aggies would face Cal State Northridge, Drake, Milwaukee or Oregon in the semifinal, should the Aggies advance that far. Each team is guaranteed at least three games in the Preseason WNIT, with consolation games scheduled for teams who lose before the semifinals.



The championship of the Preseason WNIT is at 2 p.m. CT on Nov. 19 on CBS Sports Network. The final will be played on the campus of one of the participating schools.



The Aggies’ matchup with Houston is their 59th meeting in program history, and the first meeting since a 94-51 victory over the Cougars in Reed Arena on Dec. 13, 2014. The Aggies have won the last two meetings with Houston.



The Aggies went 22-12 in 2016-17, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive year, and advanced to the Second Round.