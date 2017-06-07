Dr Pepper Museum to offer summer camp to kids this summer

The Dr Pepper Museum and the Free Enterprise Institute will be offering a summer camp.

It is a five day camp that will offer hands-on experiments and team activities.

Campers will explore and invent their own soft drinks.

Camp will be held Monday through Friday will full and half day options.

Full camp will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and half day will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Camp weeks are specialized for different age groups.

For children ages 8-10, camp starts June 19 through June 23.

Children ages 10-12 camp starts July 10 through July 14, and one will be offered for children ages 10-12 on Aug.7 through Aug. 11.

The cost of the camp is $75 for half day and $125 for full day per child. Full day campers will need to take their own lunch.

Registration is now open and you can apply here.