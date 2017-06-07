94-year-old house explosion victim was WWII veteran - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

HILL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man is dead after a house explosion in Hill County early Wednesday morning. 

Hill County Sheriff Rodney Watson said the explosion happened just after 4:20 a.m. at the home in the 2700 block of FM 934 in Itasca. 

A 94-year-old man, identified as Albert P. Sulak, was found dead when deputies arrived, Watson said. 

News Channel 25 spoke to the man's grandson, Brian, who said Sulak was a World War II veteran who flew over 30 missions.

Sulak was a career farmer. He would've turned 95 in October. 

He and his brothers built the house back in 1958. 

Preliminary information indicates a gas or propane leak may have caused the explosion. 

The Railroad Commission was called out to investigate the cause. 

The sheriff's office said a citizen was driving down the road and felt the ground shake and observed the damage moments later.

A rosary will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.

The funeral will be on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West 

