Police urge parents not to leave kids in hot cars

As the temperature heats up, so does the inside of your car - which is why police are urging parents to be aware of leaving children or pets inside them.

People are informed every year not to leave children or pets in the car for fear of them dying from heat stroke, but every year this issue continues to happen.

This year alone there has been nine heat stroke deaths involving children, and three of them were in Texas.

According to no heat stroke website, they're encouraging parents to learn the multiple ways to prevent car deaths.

First, parents must remember it is illegal to leave kids in the car alone for more than 5 minutes.

Next, parents should know that within the first ten minutes of your car being shut off, it can heat up to 19 degrees hotter inside than it is outside the car.

Officials said children are at a much greater risk of experiencing hyperthermia due to them not having fully developed systems, so their body heats up 3 to 5 times faster than adults, and this could lead to a fatality.

Nancy Martinez is one local mom who said she never leaves her kids in the car alone, and the weather isn't the only reason why.

"Regardless of the weather you know if it's cold or hot I still get both of them out. Someone could take off with the car and take both of them so it's not worth it," Martinez said.

Temple police on the other hand said it's critical to remind yourself to be aware of what’s in your car and make sure to lock the doors once everyone exits.

"If you have to remind yourself by putting your purse in the back of the car or your cell phone something to remind you that there is somebody else or somebody with you're leaving the car,” Officer Estrella said.

To continue informing the public, the Waco Police Department will host a community event on Wednesday to show parents demonstrations of the dangers of leaving a child alone in a vehicle.

The event will take place Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. across the street from the Waco Police Department at 3115 Pine St., Waco, TX 76708.

