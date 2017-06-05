Hewitt Public Library kicks off summer programs

Hewitt Public Library is kicking off its summer programs, which promote reading and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).

Each week, as part of the Build a Better Hewitt program, the library will have activities for children to build. This as an effort to support STEAM-related activities. The items the children build be placed on a map at the end of the summer. It will be presented to the Hewitt City Council so officials can see how children envision the city to be.

The library is also promoting summer reading, which Library Director Waynette Ditto said is very important.

"Just like if you are an athlete, if you don't continue to practice you slide a little bit. What we try to do is support our local school districts and encourage the kids and read to keep up their reading level so there is not a slide when they go back to school," Ditto said.

On Wednesday, the library will have a kick off party at Hewitt Park from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

