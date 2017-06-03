Battle of the Food Trucks 2017 returns to Killeen

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce Central Texas (HACCCTX) hosted its third annual Battle of the Food Trucks in Killeen Saturday.

About 12 food trucks with a wide variety of flavors served up delicious food for the competition. Anyone was able to cast a vote to decide the winner.

This event is the HACCCTX main event each year, and they said it just keeps growing... in both vendors and patrons.

"Community, good will. I'd have to say... Community, good will is big for this. Again it brings families together to break bread, friends, kids or dogs, remember it's pet friendly as well, so it's just a really good time to just come out here and hangout. Get out of the house, drop the finger thing and get out of the house and come out here and join," Geri Schwartzman, the Director of Public Relations for the HACCCTX, said.

If you missed this year's battle of the food trucks, don't worry. HACCCTX is already planning next year's event for next June.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.