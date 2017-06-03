Suspects caught after attempting to flee authorities during pursuit

A man and a woman were arrested early Saturday morning after deputies said the two tried to outrun authorities.

The pursuit started about 1 a.m. when Mexia police spotted the pair speeding in a BMW and tried to pull them over.

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson said on Facebook one of his deputies joined the chase, which went into Teague and crossed I-45 before coming back on FM 489. That's where Wilson said DPS troopers deployed spike strips.

The car came to a stop about a mile away from I-45. The man and the woman jumped out and tried to run away but authorities caught them.

Sheriff Wilson did not release the suspects' names or the charges they're facing.

