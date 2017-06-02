Feedback to be requested at meeting about Waco Rapid Corridor Study

The Waco Transit and Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a meeting later this month to ask for input from citizens about a Waco Rapid Corridor study.

Currently, a consulting firm is looking at options to make the bus system in Waco area faster. Right now, the system uses a flag stop system. But with a rapid transit system, they would have limited stops and run along a specific corridor.

The consulting firm is expected to present options of where the stops would be located, if they city went with a rapid transit system. They would also present options for having a trolley or a light rail instead.

The meeting will take place on June 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waco Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Street.

