HEB's 'Help End Hunger' to benefit Caritas of Waco

H-E-B's "Help End Hunger" campaign is supporting food banks and food pantries through Texas to help people who suffer from "food insecurity".

Caritas of Waco will be benefit from funds raised trough H-E-B's campaign.

Caritas will then provide needed food assistance to individuals and families in the community.

At HEB stores in Waco, tear-off coupons in the amounts of $1, $3 or $5 will be available at every register.

Approximately 30% of the Waco population live below the poverty line.

The campaign runs through June 27.

