Road closures and construction continues in Belton

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. closed last week for work on a water line under the road.

The city and engineers decided to keep the road closed for the month of June, and possibly into July, for the portion of the project to widen the road.

The widening of MLK Ave. at the intersection of Main St. will help vehicles when turning. There will now be turn lanes going both directions.

The project at MLK Ave. and Main St. also includes the implementation of a median on Main St. from 8th to 10th St. The new median will help traffic flow and stop cars from turning in dangerous areas.

The medians will solve its traffic dealing with the fact MLK Ave. and 9th St. do not fully align. Stop lights have been pushed back in the past to prevent from blocking 9th St., but now the median will allow for the light to be moved.

Residents turning in or out of 9th St. will only be able to turn right.

Work on the median will be done most likely in traffic, as the city said closing Main St. simply isn't an option. They ask for drivers to be extra cautious when that work begins.

Ideally, widening Main St. would solve most of the city's traffic problems, but due to historic properties lining Main St. that is not an option , so the city is widening roads that connect to Main St.

These construction projects are to help the growing city deal with traffic and traffic safety.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.