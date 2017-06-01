MOD Pizza to give out free pizza at opening in Temple

MOD Pizza will open in Temple on June 9.

It will be located off 31st St. Doors will open at noon on opening day.

According to Discover Temple, the pizza restaurant will be giving away free pizza to the first 52 people on its opening day.

There will also be giveaways, and all sales will be donated to Family Promise of East Bell County.

