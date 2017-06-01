Cameron Park Zoo manager works to conserve crocodiles in Cuba

Cameron Park Zoo has announced that one of their employees will join a group of international crocodiles experts in Cuba to research and conserve crocodiles.

Animal Care Manger of Reptiles and Amphibians, Brian Henley will join the other experts on June 5. The meeting was coordinated by New York's Wildlife Conservation Society.

Henley is a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is on the steering committee for AZA Crocodile Taxon Advisory Group.

Henley will assist the group in evaluating and making a strategy to protect the crocodiles in Cuba.

This is his second trip to Cuba in helping conserve the crocodiles.

