Police chase ends with car crashing into electric pole, catching fire

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred on Texas Ave. on Thursday, June 1.

According to Killeen Police, the officers made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Caprice for running a red light at the intersection of Rancier and 8th St. at around 1:23 a.m.

The suspected driver refused to stop and a chase began. The male driver continued to flee north bound of 8th St., leading officers through the neighborhood, disregarding numerous stop signs.

The driver turned to W. Texas Ave. and lost control of the car and crashed into a electric pole, causing the car to flip and catch fire. The driver was ejected and became trapped under the car.

He was transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.

A female passenger was also in the car, but was unharmed.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

