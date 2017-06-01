Bill that increases punishment for killing livestock heads to governor's desk

A bill that would increase punishment for those who criminally kill cattle, bison or horses that passed in the 85th Legislative session now heads to the governor's desk for approval.

Texas and Southerwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers said they have noticed an increase in those offenses.

According to the TSCRA, right now, criminal offenses involving the killing of cattle don't have the same penalty as killing the same animal.

If Gov. Greg Abbott approves the bill, it would be a third degree felony at a minimum.

