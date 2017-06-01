Officers meet with oldest living retired Waco police officer - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officers meet with oldest living retired Waco police officer

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Current and former Waco police officers will be having lunch with the oldest living retired Waco police officer.

Sgt. James Howard worked for the Waco Police Department from the 1940s to 1960s. He is currently 100 years and seven months old.

