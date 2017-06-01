Vacant house in Harker Heights deemed 'total loss' after fire

A vacant house in Harker Heights went up in flames early Thursday morning.

Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul Sims said the fire started just after 12:25 a.m. at a home on Triangle Road.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put the fire out. Firefighters said they had to use a defensive operation because of heavy flames.

Multiple homes were evacuated because of the fire, Sims said. The house was deemed a total loss.

A fire investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Killeen assisted.

