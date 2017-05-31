Police looking for man who robbed convenience store in Copperas Cove

Police are investigating a aggravated robbery in Copperas Cove.

On May 28 at around 5:45 a.m., Copperas Cove Police responded a aggravated robbery at a 7 Eleven Convenience store at 2124 E Business Hwy 190.

According to Copperas Cove police, upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect entered the business and approached the clerk while showing a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect exited the store with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Copperas Cove police is still investigating the incident, if you know anything about the case you are asked to contact the Copperas Cove police.

