Some CTX first graders publish their own books

Some first graders at Copperas Cove ISD have become published authors.

Every Child Needs a Hero was written and illustrated by the first graders. The students held an Author's Tea to celebrate.

First graders at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary were able to make their dream of becoming authors thanks to a grant from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation. The team of first graders applied and won for the $1,576 grant.

“The accomplishment of having their work in a hard copy published book is a success story. Each class book will be placed in our library inventory for all teachers and students to enjoy and serve as an encouragement for other students to publish their work,” Julie Odum a first grade teacher said.

The students heard from a wide range of speakers about their careers. They heard from a soldier, police officer, bakers and a doctor. The the students wrote about what career they wanted as an adult and drew a picture of them in that career.

Favian Alejandro’s favorite was someone in the line of duty.

“The police officers stop people who are speeding so they don’t crash. They don’t want people to be hurt. They protect us,” Alejandro said.

At the book signing, students presented a copy of each class book.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved