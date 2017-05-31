Man plays polka for drivers stuck in traffic, area now cleared

All northbound lanes of I-35 near Troy have been cleared after a crash involving several cars and 18-wheelers, according to TxDOT.

The crash was first reported just after 7:15 a.m. near Lely Drive. It was cleared just after 9:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Troy Police Department Chief Gary Smith.

All NB lanes of I-35 near Troy shut down after crash involving multiple vehicles, including semis. Expect delays, @TxDOTWacoPIO says. pic.twitter.com/Pvw7YJ0g9z — Pattrik Simmons (@PattrikSimmons) May 31, 2017

TxDOT said that at one point, a driver got out of his car and began playing polka on his accordion for the trapped travelers.

