Man plays polka for drivers stuck in traffic, area now cleared

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

All northbound lanes of I-35 near Troy have been cleared after a crash involving several cars and 18-wheelers, according to TxDOT.

The crash was first reported just after 7:15 a.m. near Lely Drive. It was cleared just after 9:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Troy Police Department Chief Gary Smith.

TxDOT said that at one point, a driver got out of his car and began playing polka on his accordion for the trapped travelers.

