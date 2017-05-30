Waco City Council honors member retiring for heath reasons

The Waco City Council held a reception Tuesday night for member Wilbert Austin, who resigned from the council last week over health concerns. City leaders say he's accomplished a lot for his district in his 11 years of public service.

"Even though it's a sad day, I'm really glad that we're able to celebrate and I'll be here with him to tell him what a great job he's done for his city," Waco Mayor Kyle Deavers said.

Austin's daughter was also at the reception. She agrees with Mayor Deavers's assessment of her father's work.

"My dad has a had a lot to do with the growth in East Waco, and that's really an amazing thing to see," Betty Austin said.

In Austin's speech Tuesday night, he credited his faith for both his decision to step down and for guidance during more than a decade serving Waco. He ended his speech with a reflection of that faith.

"God bless you, and God keep you," he said before a rousing round of applause.