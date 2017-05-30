Killeen ISD names Director for Transportation Services - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen ISD names Director for Transportation Services

(Source: Killeen ISD) (Source: Killeen ISD)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen ISD has announced a new Director for Transportation Services.

His name is Edward Thomas. According to Killeen ISD, Thomas has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation industry. 

His previous position with the district was a Transportation Specialist. 

Thomas served in the military for more than a decade. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly